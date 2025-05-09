Itanagar, : Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Friday hailed the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 as a progressive and inclusive measure aimed at empowering underprivileged sections of society. Waqf Amendment Act a step towards equity, empowerment: Arunachal Governor

Speaking at a Waqf reform awareness meet held at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said the Waqf Amendment Act ensures that the benefits and revenues generated from Waqf properties are effectively utilised for the upliftment of those in need, helping them stand shoulder to shoulder with other communities.

"The reform is not just about administration, it is about empowerment and equity," Parnaik said, addressing a gathering of community leaders, scholars, and representatives from various faiths.

He noted that the Waqf Amendment Act is the outcome of extensive consultations and thoughtful deliberations, and represents a collective effort to bring about meaningful reforms for the benefit of all sections of the Muslim community, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

"The process was guided by the inclusive spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' and reflects true national participation and teamwork," he said.

Parnaik also urged the Muslim community not to view itself as a minority, citing inspiring figures like former President A P J Abdul Kalam as shining examples of the community's contributions to India's growth and development.

He acknowledged and appreciated the participation of members from all faiths in the event, remarking that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have deep respect for all religions.

The governor called on everyone to continue nurturing goodwill and positive thinking for the progress of society, the state, and the nation.

State Indigenous Affairs and Home Minister Mama Natung, who was also present during the event, described the Waqf Amendment Act as a corrective and inclusive step in line with the national vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.

He urged all citizens to understand the Act's positive impact and to work collectively to strengthen communal harmony.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.