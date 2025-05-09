Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

War not a solution; countries must resolve matters through dialogue: AIMPLB amid Indo-Pak tensions

PTI |
May 09, 2025 01:55 PM IST

War not a solution; countries must resolve matters through dialogue: AIMPLB amid Indo-Pak tensions

New Delhi, In the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has asserted that war is not a solution to any issue and that countries should resolve their matters through dialogue and diplomatic means.

War not a solution; countries must resolve matters through dialogue: AIMPLB amid Indo-Pak tensions
War not a solution; countries must resolve matters through dialogue: AIMPLB amid Indo-Pak tensions

The board has also said it will continue with its "Save Waqf Campaign" as usual but in light of the current situation, its public meetings and events are being postponed for the next one week, until May 16.

The AIMPLB made the assertions in a resolution passed at a special online meeting of its office-bearers on Thursday.

The board expressed concern over the increasing tension on the India-Pakistan border.

"It supports every necessary step taken for the defence and protection of the nation and its people and emphasises that in these critical times, the public, political parties, armed forces, and the government must come together to face these threats," a statement issued by the board said.

Noting that terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians is a matter of grave concern, the AIMPLB said there is absolutely no place for terrorism in Islamic teachings, globally recognised principles and human values.

"Therefore, countries should resolve their matters through bilateral dialogues and discussions. It is also a fact that war is not a solution to any issue especially in the presence of nuclear weapons, India and Pakistan cannot afford a war," the statement issued by the board said.

Such a conflict could plunge the people of both countries into insurmountable difficulties and suffering and hence, all issues should be resolved through dialogue and other diplomatic means, it added.

The AIMPLB will continue with its "Save Waqf Campaign" as usual, it said. However, in light of the current situation, its public meetings and events are being postponed for the next one week, until May 16, the board added.

Indoor programmes, such as roundtable meetings with fellow citizens, interfaith dialogues, sermons in mosques, submission of memorandums via district magistrates and collectors, and press conferences, will continue as scheduled.

The board hoped that the current grave situation will soon be resolved and normalcy will return.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / War not a solution; countries must resolve matters through dialogue: AIMPLB amid Indo-Pak tensions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On