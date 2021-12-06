Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wasim Rizvi, former Shia Waqf board chief, converts to Hinduism

Published on Dec 06, 2021 04:08 PM IST
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

Wasim Rizvi, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, quit Islam and converted to Hinduism in an event at Devi Temple in Dasna, Ghaziabad on Monday that was marked by rituals.

The temple authorities also said Rizvi has decided to change his name to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi.

The conversion ceremony was held in the presence of Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati, the temple’s head priest.

“I adopted the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ as it is one of the oldest religions,” Rizvi later said.

Last month, he had drawn criticism after releasing a book titled “Muhammad” in which he reportedly made objectionable remarks.

