Watch: 55-year old ITBP 'Himveer' does pushups in minus 30 degrees

Amid an extreme winter spell in the Ladakh region, a video of a 55-year old Indo-Tibetan Border Police Commandant doing push-ups in snow-covered mountains has been shared by ITBP on micro-blogging site Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go in just 1 minute 12 seconds in a bone-chilling minus 30 degree celsius temperature at 17,000 feet.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often takes to various social media platforms to share posts to give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few days back, ITBP took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the video showing the jawans patrolling a snow-bound area in sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayas at 15,000 feet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON