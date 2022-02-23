Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: 55-year old ITBP 'Himveer' does pushups in minus 30 degrees

Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go  in a bone-chilling minus 30 degree celsius temperature at 17,000 feet.
Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal doing pushups in minus 30 degrees at 17,000 feet. (Twitter @ITBP_official)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 09:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav

Amid an extreme winter spell in the Ladakh region, a video of a 55-year old Indo-Tibetan Border Police Commandant doing push-ups in snow-covered mountains has been shared by ITBP on micro-blogging site Twitter.

In the video, Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go in just 1 minute 12 seconds in a bone-chilling minus 30 degree celsius temperature at 17,000 feet.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often takes to various social media platforms to share posts to give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country.

A few days back, ITBP took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the video showing the jawans patrolling a snow-bound area in sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayas at 15,000 feet.

