Watch: 55-year old ITBP 'Himveer' does pushups in minus 30 degrees

Amid an extreme winter spell in the Ladakh region, a video of a 55-year old Indo-Tibetan Border Police Commandant doing push-ups in snow-covered mountains has been shared by ITBP on micro-blogging site Twitter.

In the video, Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go in just 1 minute 12 seconds in a bone-chilling minus 30 degree celsius temperature at 17,000 feet.

Push-ups at icy heights...



ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degree celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers #FitIndia #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/Fc6BnfmGqH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 23, 2022

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often takes to various social media platforms to share posts to give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country.

A few days back, ITBP took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the video showing the jawans patrolling a snow-bound area in sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayas at 15,000 feet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON