Video: Forensic team investigates Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle in Punjab's Mansa

A day after the famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants, a forensic team on Monday investigated his vehicle and collected evidence at the Mansa police station. The team arrived from Chandigarh.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Moose Wala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge. The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mann.

His statement came after Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder.

In a statement, Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moose Wala.

“The Punjab government shall be requesting the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court,” he said.

Seeking justice for his son, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh demanded that the Punjab government should involve the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry.

He also demanded a public apology from the DGP for linking his son's murder to gangwar. It is learnt that the family of Moose Wala was not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem.

In a letter to CM Mann, Singh blamed the AAP government's alleged incompetency for the incident.

“Shubhdeep's mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?” said Singh in an emotional letter.

“I hope that I will get justice,” he added.

“This case should be inquired by a sitting judge of the high court. The Punjab government should ensure assistance of the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry,” Singh wrote in the letter.

He demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son's security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

