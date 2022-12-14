Home / India News / Watch: G-20 delegates dance with local dancers in Mumbai

Published on Dec 14, 2022 08:03 AM IST

The delegates arrived in Mumbai to attend the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency which kicked off on Tuesday.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The G-20 or the ‘Group of Twenty’ delegates who arrived in India joined local dancers at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai while they were on their way to Colaba on Tuesday. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the G-20 envoys can be seen dancing to traditional Maharashtrian music along with the dancers.

The delegates arrived in Mumbai to attend the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency which kicked off on Tuesday and will end on December 16. The three-day meeting will focus on G20 collective actions for accelerating progress on the SDGs, support to developing countries in dealing with immediate concerns relating to food and energy security and debt distress, and a 2023 G20 New Delhi Update on SDGs, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, several cultural programmes showcasing Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage have been arranged for the envoys. During their time in the state, the delegates are set to visit Elephanta Caves, Aga Khan Palace, Shaniwar Wada, and Shivneri Fort.

Also read: Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings

India assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1. On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website for India's presidency of the G20. The logo - created with the four colours of the national flag - shows the Earth sitting on top of a lotus; the seven petals signify the seven seas and the coming together of seven continents. The theme is - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Apart from India, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

(With inputs from ANI)

