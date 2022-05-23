Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Karnataka Cong MLA's gesture against caste discrimination

Congress lawmaker Zameer Ahmed tried to set an example against caste-discrimination at an event in Bengaluru.
BZ Zameer Khan, the sitting Congress legislator from Bengaluru's Chamarajapete fed a morsel of food to a Dalit priest at an event.(ANI)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

A Congress MLA in Karnataka has become a talking point after his gesture against caste discrimination.

BZ Zameer Khan, the sitting Congress legislator from Bengaluru's Chamarajapete fed a morsel of food to a Dalit priest at an event. The video shared by news agency ANI shows the Congress leader feeding the priest amid applause. To everyone's surprise, he asked the priest to spit the food out and ate the same chewed morsel by making the priest feed him.

It is not the first time when Ahmed has grabbed the headlines. In February, the Congress lawmaker had stoked controversy with his remarks on hijab. The MLA had said that India records high number of rape cases because women don't wear hijab. 

“Girls, when they grow up, should cover their face with veil to hide their beauty. I think that India has the highest number of rape cases in the world. What is the reason? The reason is that they don't cover their face. Wearing a hijab is not compulsory, and this has been the practice for years," news agency ANI had quoted Zameer Ahmed. 

