WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses 75th session of United Nations General Assembly

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the general debate in the 75th session of the General Assembly.

PM Modi is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon of September 26.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the Covid-19 through effective multilateral action’.