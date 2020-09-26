e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses 75th session of United Nations General Assembly

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses 75th session of United Nations General Assembly

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA on September 27, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA on September 27, 2019.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the general debate in the 75th session of the General Assembly.

PM Modi is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon of September 26.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the Covid-19 through effective multilateral action’.

tags
top news
PM Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly
PM Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi to address 75th session of United Nations General Assembly
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi to address 75th session of United Nations General Assembly
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara leave NCB office after questioning
Sushant case: Deepika, Sara leave NCB office after questioning
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In