Watch: Man falls while trying to climb Srinivasa Sagara dam wall in Karnataka

The man hails from Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district. He tried to scale the wall despite objections by the dam administration.
A man sustained injuries while trying to climb up the wall of Srinivasa Sagara dam in Karnataka Chikkaballapur district.
Updated on May 23, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In a daredevilry that went wrong, a man sustained serious injuries while trying to climb up the wall of Srinivasa Sagara dam in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. In a video, which is being circulated on social media, the man is seen climbing the dam wall while people look on. But after scaling the wall halfway, he lost his balance and fell to the ground, injuring himself.

Local reports suggest the man hails from Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district. He tried to scale the wall despite objections by the dam administration.

The man has been rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

The police have reportedly registered a case against him for violating the orders and restrictions of the administration.

Srinivasa Sagara dam is one of the most popular tourist spots in the state and sees hundreds of visitors every day.

