Watch: Rajnath Singh performs yoga at Karnataka naval base

The Yoga session at the naval base on Friday was held just weeks before the International Yoga Day on June 21.
Rajnath Singh also tweeted photos of the session and said, "Morning Yoga on Karnataka Naval Area Beach, Karwar.(Twitter/@rajnathsingh)
Published on May 27, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently on a two-day visit to Karnataka, took part in a Yoga session with the Indian Navy at the Karwar Naval Base on Friday.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the union minister sitting on mat, performing the parvatasana (mountain pose), with the instructor giving directions. The defence minister also tweeted photos of the session and said, "Morning Yoga on Karnataka Naval Area Beach, Karwar.

Rajnath Singh arrived at Karwar on Thursday and held an interaction with the navy personnel and their families.

“Delighted to interact with the Indian Navy personnel and their families at Karnataka Naval Area in Karwar. Our Defence personnel serve the nation diligently and keep our country safe and secure. Their family members also serve the country by giving them support and strength,” he tweeted on Thursday night.

The Yoga session at the naval base on Friday was held just weeks before the International Yoga Day on June 21.

In March, AYUSH minister Sarbanand Sonowal launched the Yoga Mahotsav 2022, the 100-day countdown for the eighth edition of the International Yoga Day.

The campaign in the run-up to the occasion will focus on the theme of -100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations till June 21 across the globe. It will include yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.

