Watch: Slaps and fistfight in scuffle between vegetable seller, Mumbai Police

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:54 IST

A scuffle broke out between a vegetable seller and Mumbai police on Friday after the vendor was not allowed to sell. The hawker was trying to sell vegetables in a containment zone in Mumbai’s Mankhurd when the police asked her to clear the area keeping in view the coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the female hawker is seen resisting police personnel. While the police tried to control her, the woman kept getting aggressive and started hitting a policewoman.

Maharashtra Police has kept its grip tightened on lockdown abusers. Earlier this week, police personnel in Pune made lockdown violators perform yoga.

In a video, police in Pune’s Bibvewadi area rounded up people who ventured out for a morning walk and made them perform yoga and exercises on the road.

In another video, police in Maharashtra’s Kondhwa made about 100 people who were found violating the lockdown orders do sit-ups and exercises.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Police had registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown.

Mumbai is one of the top coronavirus hotspots in the country. Of Maharashtra’s 3,323 coronavirus cases, 2,085 come from Mumbai. Country’s financial capital has seen 122 fatalities while 227 patients have been cured or discharged, Mumbai health department’s coronavirus dashboard mentions.

Maharashtra has seen 331 patients recover while 201 people have succumbed to death due to novel coronavirus in the state.

India has 14,378 total cases of coronavirus infections which include 11,906 active cases, 1,991 people who have been cured or discharged and 480 fatalities.

The country entered the fourth day of the lockdown extension that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.