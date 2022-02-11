Watch: Supriya Sule schooling Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha on dynasty politics

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has recently given a dressing down to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in the Lok Sabha, the video of which has now gone viral on social media with social media users heaping praises on Supriya Sule. The statements from Supriya Sule came on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha following Tejasvi Surya's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's '2 India' jibe. Tejasvi said that these two Indias are actually one before Modi which was under the dynasts and the other after Modi. It was this point where Supriya Sule struck hard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch

It was the same speech where Supriya Sule slammed Karnataka BJP leader's rape comment.

Tejasvi said Congress and its dynast leaders were confusing their political unemployment as the unemployment of the country. "If there is one person who is unemployed in this country, it is the prince of the Congress party, the dynast of the Congress party," Surya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Supriya Sule asked Tejasvi about his relationship with Ravi Subramanya and listed the names of BJP leaders who all belong to political families, including Pritam Munde, Poonam Mahajan, Heena Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Sujay Vikhe Patil and others.

Tejasvi Surya is Ravi Subramanya's nephew. “Ravi Subramanya is a BJP MLA from Karnataka. I just want to ask him does he know him and if he knows him, then by any chance is he remotely related to him?” Supriya Sule said.

"A common thing I have with them is that we were all born in political families. I am very proud of being born into a political family. I am very proud of whose daughter I am," Sharad Pawar's daughter said.

Countering Tejasvi Surya's claim that there was no business in India in the pre-Modi era, Supriya said, "Wipro is probably in Bangalore. Infosys, which is a very large company in India, also happens to have some presence in Bangalore. I am very proud as we have them in our state. The vaccine company of Poonawallas that this government gave an award, that man started from zero. He went to school with my father. So I know the entire background," Sule said reading out a list of companies that have been contributing to India's wealth creation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}