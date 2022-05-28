Watch: Union minister Anurag Thakur runs on treadmill at college event in Pune

Union minister Anurag Thakur Saturday took part in several sports activities at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune in Maharashtra. Thakur – who holds the sports portfolio – visited the university for a ceremony to name a sports complex after Indian athlete and wrestler KD Jadhav, said news agency ANI.

A 90-second long video tweeted by ANI shows Thakur running on a treadmill for about a minute. The clip later transitions to show Thakur aiming with a gun as he takes part in a shooting match. He is surrounded by people on both occasions as he participates in sports activities.

#WATCH | Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur takes part in several sports activities, after the naming ceremony of a sports complex after wrestler KD Jadhav, in Savitribai Phule Pune University. pic.twitter.com/8DS69mtVzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

Later, Thakur, speaking to the media, said he was hoping that such “world-class” sports facilities would come up in other parts of the country too.

“On this 27-acre campus, magnificent facilities have been started; a world-class shooting range formed. Students will get facilities under good training here... Hopefully, more such facilities come up in other parts of the country,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

KD Jadhav or Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (after whose name the sports complex at the university has been named) was the first athlete from independent India to win an individual medal in the Olympics. He had bagged a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Finland's capital Helsinki held in 1952.