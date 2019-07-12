Watch: Woman falls off train in boarding bid, alert jawan saves her

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan and some bystanders saved a woman who fell off while trying to board a train at Ahmedabad railway station on Thursday.

In a video tweeted by the new agency ANI, the woman carrying a big bag can be seen running towards the train and trying to board when she slips. The RPF jawan, who is on his phone , reacts quickly and pulls her away from the train before the accident could get worse.

The CCTV footage of the incident that took place at 10.15 pm shows bystanders also jumping to the woman’s help and pulling her away.

In a similar accident in Odisha last month, a man fell between the moving train and platform at Jharsuguda station but miraculously survived.

Here’s the video of the incident:

#WATCH A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a woman who fell off the platform as she was trying to board the train at Ahmedabad railway station yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QEDFknTy6v — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2019

In the incident, which was caught on CCTV, Rajesh Talwar, attempted to jump on board but stumbled and fell. He was dragged along by the train for some time and got sucked into the gap between the train and the platform.

The train was then stopped and Talwar rescued.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:16 IST