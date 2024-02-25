 'Water bills will be waived within 15 days if..': Kejriwal makes poll promise | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Water bills will be waived within 15 days if..': Arvind Kejriwal makes 2024 poll promise

'Water bills will be waived within 15 days if..': Arvind Kejriwal makes 2024 poll promise

ByShobhit Gupta
Feb 25, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the ruling BJP saying that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite adverse conditions.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the voters of the national capital to vote for the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and make it win all the Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming parliamentary polls so that their voices can be heard in Parliament and inflated water bills are waived.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, (ANI)

Read here: ‘I should get a Nobel prize for running govt in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While addressing the party workers at the protest organised by AAP against inflated water bills, Kejriwal made a poll promise and assured that all the water bills would be waived within 15 days of poll results if the INDIA bloc candidates were voted to power in Delhi.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, you should vote for INDIA bloc candidates from Delhi and send them to Parliament. This will create a protective shield around Delhi and no lieutenant governor will be able to do anything," the AAP national convenor said.

"I assure you that within 15 days of the Lok Sabha elections and the win of INDIA bloc candidates, your water bills will come down to zero," he added.

He also took a sharp jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite adverse conditions.

“...They (BJP) tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They do not want the poor to get the same level of education as their children...Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi, I should get a Nobel prize for this," he said.

He also attacked the Centre for obstructing the AAP government from implementing the one-time settlement of the pending water bills. Kejriwal said the government officials were not taking orders from the AAP government as they were scared of the Centre.

"We made a scheme to settle water bills. BJP people stopped the scheme through the LG. Officers are literally crying and saying they have been threatened with suspension if they bring the scheme to the Cabinet," Kejriwal alleged.

The AAP leader said there are around 11 lakh families who have received inflated water bills. He assured the people that he would implement the one-time settlement scheme for inflated water bills.

Meanwhile, as per the seat-sharing agreement between the Congress and the AAP announced for the upcoming parliamentary elections, both the parties agreed to jointly contest from Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik in a joint press conference announced that the AAP will contest on four seats and the Congress on remaning three of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

Read here: AAP, Congress announce alliance in Delhi, four other states

He said that the AAP will contest New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi seats in Delhi while Congress will contest North East, North West, and Chandni Chowk constituencies.

In 2019 polls, the BJP won all the seven seats, while the Congress came second in five seats — East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi and Chandani Chowk — and the AAP came second in two seats — North West Delhi and South Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On