e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Water stock for Mumbai now at 82%; Modak Sagar lake overflows

Water stock for Mumbai now at 82%; Modak Sagar lake overflows

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai and its suburbs, is the third water body to overflow on Tuesday night after Tulsi and Vihar.

This is the first lake, which is located outside Mumbai and supplies 450 million litres to the city, to overflow.

The water stock in the seven lakes is 82% until Tuesday and the current reserve can last around 320 days.

However, there is still no clarity over revoking the 20% daily water cut for each household in Mumbai that was announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on August 5 owing to meagre rainfall in the catchment areas.

Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told HT that the civic authorities would re-examine the daily water cut rule, if the stock improved.

Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi are the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai.

Latest data showed the following water stock in these lakes: Upper Vaitarna (67%), Middle Vaitarna (98.3%), Tansa (89.9%), and Bhatsa (81.03%).

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems.

The Vaitarna system supplies to Mumbai and its western suburbs.

While the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs.

The lakes are located in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

top news
Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 2 million; daily recoveries higher than new infections
India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 2 million; daily recoveries higher than new infections
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In