e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy morning rain

Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy morning rain

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Persistent overnight monsoon rains led to moderate and severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said waterlogging was reported from Shaikh Mistry Durgah Road; BPT Colony skywalk; Gandhi Market; Hindamata at Dadar East; near Chembur railway station and postal colony Chembur in the eastern suburbs.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) authorities have diverted their buses on the following routes: Hindamata; Sion Road number 24; and Gandhi market.

On Wednesday between 9 and 10 am; Colaba recorded 20 millimetres (mm) of rainfall; followed by Malabar Hill (18 mm); Nariman fire station (17 mm)

Mandvi fire station in BMC’s C ward (15 mm).

While Chembur and Kurla fire station recorded 22 and 17 mm of rainfall, respectively.

BMC’s disaster Management department quoted the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash Mumbai and its suburbs. The

possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. A 4.41-metre high tide is expected at 1:19 pm, and a 1.4-metre high tide is expected at 7:27 pm on Wednesday,” IMD said.

BMC authorities said that Colaba and Santacruz observatory recorded 53.2 mm and 84.3 mm rainfall, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

The civic body authorities have advised Mumbaikars to avoid going to beaches or wade through waterlogged localities.

top news
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
Lines from Ramcharitmanas to congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Lines from Ramcharitmanas to congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Live: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya, first stop Hanuman Garhi temple
Live: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya, first stop Hanuman Garhi temple
From PM Modi to 135 seers: Guest list for Ram temple event in Ayodhya
From PM Modi to 135 seers: Guest list for Ram temple event in Ayodhya
PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In