Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy morning rain

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:06 IST

Mumbai: Persistent overnight monsoon rains led to moderate and severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities said waterlogging was reported from Shaikh Mistry Durgah Road; BPT Colony skywalk; Gandhi Market; Hindamata at Dadar East; near Chembur railway station and postal colony Chembur in the eastern suburbs.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) authorities have diverted their buses on the following routes: Hindamata; Sion Road number 24; and Gandhi market.

On Wednesday between 9 and 10 am; Colaba recorded 20 millimetres (mm) of rainfall; followed by Malabar Hill (18 mm); Nariman fire station (17 mm)

Mandvi fire station in BMC’s C ward (15 mm).

While Chembur and Kurla fire station recorded 22 and 17 mm of rainfall, respectively.

BMC’s disaster Management department quoted the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash Mumbai and its suburbs. The

possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. A 4.41-metre high tide is expected at 1:19 pm, and a 1.4-metre high tide is expected at 7:27 pm on Wednesday,” IMD said.

BMC authorities said that Colaba and Santacruz observatory recorded 53.2 mm and 84.3 mm rainfall, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

The civic body authorities have advised Mumbaikars to avoid going to beaches or wade through waterlogged localities.