Waterlogging reported in parts of Surat post heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has predicted a ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ for the city today.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The IMD has also warned of “heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region” on August 14 and August 15.
The IMD has also warned of “heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region” on August 14 and August 15. (ANI file photo)
         

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Surat city in Gujarat following heavy rainfall in the area on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ for the city today.

The IMD has also warned of “heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region” on August 14 and August 15.

Normal life has been disrupted in Surat city due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

