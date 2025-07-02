New Delhi, The renaming of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development is a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to women and child-centric development, Union minister Annapurna Devi said on Wednesday. WCD minister hails NIPCCD renaming as tribute to Savitribai Phule

As part of efforts to decentralise capacity-building efforts, the Women and Child Development Minister also announced the inauguration of a new regional centre in Ranchi on Friday.

"This Centre will not only empower our frontline functionaries with better access to training and support, but also strengthen our flagship missions at the grassroots level," Devi said in a statement.

The upcoming centre will cater to states in the eastern region Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal which collectively host over seven lakh functionaries under flagship schemes such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Previously, training needs in these states were partially served by centres in Guwahati and Lucknow, often requiring long-distance travel.

The Ranchi centre will also offer an advance diploma in child guidance and counselling and serve as a hub for research, training, and extension services focused on child development, adolescent mental health, and women's empowerment.

The minister emphasised that the facility would allow for region-specific interventions and more efficient resource allocation.

The newly renamed Savitribai Phule National Institute currently operates regional centres in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, and Mohali, and continues to serve as the apex body for training, research, documentation, and capacity building in the domain of women and child development.

The name change came into effect on June 19, in accordance with sections 12 and 12A of the Societies Registration Act, 1860, according to a gazette notification issued late on Monday.

The move is seen as a tribute to Savitribai Phule, a 19th-century social reformer, educator, and a key advocate for women's rights in India.

