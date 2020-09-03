e-paper
We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal's letter

We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter

“We take allegations of bias seriously and denounce hate and bigotry in all form,” Facebook said in its reply to KC Venugopal’s letter.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KC Venugopal had written to Zuckerberg referring to the Wall Street Journal report, which alleged that Facebook’s India policy head Ankhi Das ‘provided the Bharatiya Janata Party with favourable treatment on election-related issues’.
KC Venugopal had written to Zuckerberg referring to the Wall Street Journal report, which alleged that Facebook’s India policy head Ankhi Das ‘provided the Bharatiya Janata Party with favourable treatment on election-related issues’.(Reuters)
         

Facebook is ‘non-partisan’ and strives to ensure its platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely, Facebook said in its reply to Congress’ general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal’s letter accusing the social media platform of ‘interfering in India’s electoral democracy’.

“We are non-partisan & strive to ensure our platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously & denounce hate & bigotry in all forms,” Neil Potts, Facebook’s Trust and Safety Director said in the letter.

“Our community standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics including religion, caste, ethnicity and national origin,” the letter added.

KC Venugopal had written to Zuckerberg referring to the Wall Street Journal report, which alleged that Facebook’s India policy head Ankhi Das ‘provided the Bharatiya Janata Party with favourable treatment on election-related issues’. In the letter, he demanded that a high-level inquiry be called into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations.

