We don’t cancel shows of comedians like other states: Telangana minister KTR

The Telangana government will welcome stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui if they want to stage their shows in Hyderabad, which is “truly cosmopolitan” unlike Bengaluru, state information technology minister K T Rama Rao has said.

“We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically,” KTR, as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son is popularly known, said while speaking at the inauguration of insurance and financial company Mass Mutual’s Hyderabad office on Friday evening.

Of late, the Telangana government has been taking an aggressive stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government at the Centre. The chief minister has even given a call to party cadres to burn effigies of the state and central BJP leaders on Monday in protest against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies.

KTR took a dig at the BJP government in Bengaluru for cancelling the show of Kamra and Faruqui last month citing “law and order” issues and describing Faruqui as a “controversial figure.”

“People from Bengaluru claim their city is cosmopolitan and then end up taking comedy very seriously. We (Hyderabad) are a truly cosmopolitan city that welcomes all cultures and also welcomes criticism. You can come here, criticise the government… in fact, we receive a lot of brickbats from our opposition every day. We are very tolerant,” KTR said.