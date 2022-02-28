‘We haven’t eaten in two days’: Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine

Eight students of Karnataka have sent a moving video, in which they have urged the government to rescue them from the war zone as they have run out of food and water. In the video shot on a mobile phone, the students are seen appealing for help.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are badly stuck in Kharkiv city. Our situation is extremely critical. For the past two days, we have not eaten anything. We are having only bread and chocolates. There is no proper light, water and air in the area where we are stuck. We are drinking recycled water,” said one of the students, who didn’t mention his name in the video.

They asked the Indian embassy and central government have to rescue them at the earliest. “If we are not rescued, the situation will go from bad to worse. When we were studying in college, the sound of an alarm used to wake us up. Now, we have not slept for days due to the continuous roar of bombs and missiles. We are scared that the building in which we are holed up might get blown away any time,” the student said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are asked to come to the border of Romania or Poland. But we are not in a position to even come out of our bunker. Poland and Romania are at a distance of 1500 km from the place where we are stuck. We are at a distance of 80 km from Belgrade airport. Now, this airport is under the clutches of Russia. The Indian government has to speak to Russian authorities and save us through Belgrade airport,” said another student.

According to the Karnataka government, at least 215 students from the state are in Kharkiv and more than 30 students are in Kyiv. The rest of them are in other parts of Ukraine. “All of them are students of age group 19-22. We will not rest till the last person reaches safely,” said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management and nodal officer for coordination from Karnataka for the current crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the first batch of 12 Indian nationals from Karnataka who were stranded in Ukraine landed in Bengaluru on February 27. Another 18 students are expected to land at the Kempegowda International Airport as they landed in New Delhi on Sunday night.

The state government has so far identified 397 students from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.

The state government has also launched a website to help people from the state.

The website will be used for giving information to stranded people and their families. In the latest advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indians staying in the eastern parts of Ukraine have been asked to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}