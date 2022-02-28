‘We haven’t eaten in two days’: Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine
Eight students of Karnataka have sent a moving video, in which they have urged the government to rescue them from the war zone as they have run out of food and water. In the video shot on a mobile phone, the students are seen appealing for help.
“We are badly stuck in Kharkiv city. Our situation is extremely critical. For the past two days, we have not eaten anything. We are having only bread and chocolates. There is no proper light, water and air in the area where we are stuck. We are drinking recycled water,” said one of the students, who didn’t mention his name in the video.
They asked the Indian embassy and central government have to rescue them at the earliest. “If we are not rescued, the situation will go from bad to worse. When we were studying in college, the sound of an alarm used to wake us up. Now, we have not slept for days due to the continuous roar of bombs and missiles. We are scared that the building in which we are holed up might get blown away any time,” the student said.
“We are asked to come to the border of Romania or Poland. But we are not in a position to even come out of our bunker. Poland and Romania are at a distance of 1500 km from the place where we are stuck. We are at a distance of 80 km from Belgrade airport. Now, this airport is under the clutches of Russia. The Indian government has to speak to Russian authorities and save us through Belgrade airport,” said another student.
According to the Karnataka government, at least 215 students from the state are in Kharkiv and more than 30 students are in Kyiv. The rest of them are in other parts of Ukraine. “All of them are students of age group 19-22. We will not rest till the last person reaches safely,” said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management and nodal officer for coordination from Karnataka for the current crisis.
Meanwhile, the first batch of 12 Indian nationals from Karnataka who were stranded in Ukraine landed in Bengaluru on February 27. Another 18 students are expected to land at the Kempegowda International Airport as they landed in New Delhi on Sunday night.
The state government has so far identified 397 students from Karnataka who are stranded in Ukraine.
The state government has also launched a website to help people from the state.
The website will be used for giving information to stranded people and their families. In the latest advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indians staying in the eastern parts of Ukraine have been asked to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.