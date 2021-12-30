‘We will bring law to make the temples independent’: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government would bring a law before the Budget session in order to make temples independent.

Speaking during the BJP executive committee in Hubballi on Wednesday, CM Bommai said, "Currently, the Hindu temples are controlled by different laws and rules. We will bring a law before the Budget Session to make the temples independent."

He said, "Several religious places are functioning safely under various laws and also have freedom of worship. But our Hindu temples are controlled by rules and regulations of the government and also restricted the temples to use their own funds."

Bommai said, "The system of temples seeking government officials to use the funds should end. Before the next Budget session, all the temples will function independently and we will enact a law for this."