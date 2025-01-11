Weakening of institutions damage to entire nation: Vice president Dhankhar

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday emphasised the critical role of independent institutions in safeguarding the integrity of governance and stressed that the nation’s progress relies on overcoming fragmentation and fostering unity across all sectors. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar being received by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah upon his arrival at HAL airport, in Bengaluru. (@CMofKarnataka)

Inaugurating the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of All State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) in Bengaluru, Dhankar said that “a political divisiveness appreciated political climate is far more dangerous than the climate change mankind is facing” and “weakening of institutions is damage to the entire nation".

He called for enhancement of political dialogue and deliberation and said, “All those in seats of governance, at all levels, must enhance dialogue, must believe in consensus, and must always be ready for deliberation.”

“We are a country where there is bound to be governance of different ideologies. Why not? That is inclusivity manifested in our society,” he said.

He warned that “if the polity is polarised, deeply divisive with no communication channels functioning”, it could have detrimental effects on national governance.

"We need political fire extinguishers," he said.

The vice president further said, “The nation is debating, and the debate will show something positive as regards elections. But, my emphasis will be that we must work in a fashion rising above partisan interests.”

He also highlighted the necessity of ensuring that Public Service Commissions (PSCs) remain effective and transparent and emphasised the importance of harnessing technological advancements to improve public service processes.

He said that “we are on quicksand of technology” and urged all stakeholders to keep up with the rapid evolution of technology to ensure that the country's recruitment processes remain relevant and effective.

He said, “Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, machine learning, and blockchain are not just words. They offer challenges and opportunities.”

Dhankar said that technology must be employed to combat longstanding issues such as paper leaks in public exams. He added, “Commissions need to employ technology, all means, to ensure that such kinds of recurrence do not take place,” stressing that eliminating these malpractices is critical to restoring public trust in the recruitment system.

He also applauded the government's efforts in this direction, particularly in the context of the “Prevention of Unfair Means Bill, 2024,” aimed at curbing the ‘menace’ of paper leaks.

Addressing the issue of leadership within the bureaucracy, Dhankhar advocated for decision-makers who are “not tentative, who are far-sighted, who are able to take decisions” and stressed on the importance of having individuals in key administrative roles who are capable of making bold decisions in the national interest.

The vice president also called for states and the Union to ‘work in tandem’, emphasising that cooperation between different levels of government is necessary for the nation’s advancement.

He also voiced concerns about post-retirement recruitment, stating, “Post-retirement recruitment is a problem. In some states, it has been structured that employees never die, particularly those in premium services,” noting that this undermines the fairness and integrity of the system.

In his closing remarks, Dhankar advocated for the continued importance of Public Service Commissions in balancing bureaucracy and service morale. He stressed, “It is the obligation of Public Service Commissions to balance service morale with bureaucratic petitions.”

Karnataka CM's remarks

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also spoke at the conference, reinforced the theme of transparency and fairness in recruitment processes. He said “PSCs are the pillars of democracy,” and added that they contribute immensely to governance.

He reflected on Karnataka's long-standing tradition in public administration, beginning with the establishment of the Mysore Service Commission in 1892 and later the establishment of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) as a constitutional body in 1951. Highlighting the reforms in the state, he said that KPSC “has significantly governed” and “become a symbol of efficiency and transparency”.

He detailed various measures that the Karnataka government has taken to improve public service recruitment, such as eliminating interview marks for Group C and Group B posts. This change, he noted, “has reduced subjectivity and made the process more objective”.

He also outlined the Karnataka Civil Services Recruitment Rules 2021, which focus on “reducing the personality test weightage and standardising processes”. Simplifying the recruitment patterns, he said, aims to create a “fair, transparent, and easier to understand” recruitment system for candidates.

A key issue, according to Siddaramaiah, was the tackling of paper leaks, an issue that has plagued examinations, especially in the past few years. He stressed that addressing this challenge is a priority.

He underlined the importance of inclusivity in recruitment, saying that it is a “cornerstone in Karnataka’s governance” to ensure “opportunities for women, men, youth and marginalised communities”.

Another significant point of discussion was the issue of unemployment and the need for swift recruitment processes. Siddaramaiah stated, “Unemployment demands swift recruitment processes with fairness,” emphasising that the Karnataka government is “committed to strengthening KPSC’s resources, manpower, and infrastructure” to facilitate a more efficient and fair recruitment process.

He expressed confidence that leveraging advanced technology like AI would make the recruitment process more transparent and corruption-free.

On the subject of training civil servants, Siddaramaiah noted that “training civil servants to lead with empathy and purpose” is critical in addressing the challenges faced by governments. He stated that civil servants must be equipped with the skills needed to meet the demands of governance.