Weather Bee: Bay of Bengal depressions rescue eastern India from monsoon dryness
Bay of Bengal depressions have repeatedly brought rain to eastern and central India this monsoon, helping offset dry conditions across much of the country.
A storm originating in the Bay of Bengal brought surplus rain to eastern India this week and is now moving towards north-west India, where it is expected to bring more rain to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh even as the monsoon withdraws. This is not an isolated case. Such storms have repeatedly brought rain to these regions this monsoon, offsetting the dryness seen across much of the country and bucking a long-term trend. Three charts explain the unusual pattern.
The storms being discussed here are depressions or deep depressions, which are close enough to cyclones to be tracked alongside them by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Like most storms, they are low-pressure regions with winds moving anti-clockwise around them, features that signify an unstable atmosphere conducive to rain. To be sure, many low-pressure regions form during the monsoon. The distinguishing feature that makes such a region a depression or cyclone, rather than just another low-pressure region, is wind speed.
In the Bay of Bengal, there was one such depression/cyclone (henceforth “depression”) in January, two in July, one in August, and now one again in September. Their impact during the June-September monsoon season can be seen from the fact that Odisha is one of the few regions that has a surplus this monsoon. Moreover, the general path of these depressions towards north-western India is also a region that has received normal rain. To be sure, rain brought about by such systems is generally intense. This can be seen from the surplus accumulated in eastern India in the past week, which is more than 60% of the 1971-2020 average (considered the Long Period Average for tracking rain’s performance) for the week ending September 25.
The two maps – when read with HT’s earlier monsoon stories describing the region of surplus (here, for example) and the depression count through the monsoon season – make it clear that Bay of Bengal depressions have helped keep some parts of eastern and central India rainy this monsoon even as other parts of the country remained dry. This is somewhat of an anomaly. Long-term trends show that monsoon depressions are decreasing in the Bay of Bengal. The 30-year period ending 1920 averaged five depressions in the Bay of Bengal, and the 30-year period ending 1956 averaged seven. However, the 30-year average in 2025 was just two. In contrast, this monsoon season has seen four depressions in the Bay of Bengal.
To be sure, averaging two depressions a year does not mean every year saw two depressions. 2024 also saw four Bay of Bengal depressions. Moreover, the June-September southwest monsoon season and the months of October and November in the northeast monsoon season still see more activity in the Bay of Bengal than other months. However, the long-term average does mean that four depressions are rare in the monsoon season now. It is somewhat lucky that this rarity was available this year to help parts of India escape the dryness that comes with a monsoon affected by El Nino.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Jha
Abhishek Jha is Assistant Editor-Data at Hindustan Times. He uses statistical programming to generate newsworthy insights from large datasets. He is part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Since March 2024, he has been writing Weather Bee, a weekly column for the Hindustan Times website. He is a chemical engineer by training, who specialises in stories related to weather, climate, and the environment. Jha has been at HT since 2018, where he offers data-driven perspective and analysis on politics, environment, weather, climate, economy and society. His work includes data coverage of elections in India and abroad, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections; the disasters and extreme weather resulting from changing climate, such as floods, droughts, heat waves, cold waves, and dwindling snow cap in the Himalayas; the factors that drive poor air quality in northern India; the changing patterns of land use; the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on labour market conditions; the changing pattern of consumer spending seen in the new consumer spending surveys; and social norms seen in the surveys such as the National Family Health Survey.Read More