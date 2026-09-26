Weather Bee: Bay of Bengal depressions rescue eastern India from monsoon dryness

A storm originating in the Bay of Bengal brought surplus rain to eastern India this week and is now moving towards north-west India, where it is expected to bring more rain to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh even as the monsoon withdraws. This is not an isolated case. Such storms have repeatedly brought rain to these regions this monsoon, offsetting the dryness seen across much of the country and bucking a long-term trend. Three charts explain the unusual pattern. Four Bay of Bengal depressions this year have helped eastern and central India get normal or surplus rain even as much of the country remains dry.

The storms being discussed here are depressions or deep depressions, which are close enough to cyclones to be tracked alongside them by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Like most storms, they are low-pressure regions with winds moving anti-clockwise around them, features that signify an unstable atmosphere conducive to rain. To be sure, many low-pressure regions form during the monsoon. The distinguishing feature that makes such a region a depression or cyclone, rather than just another low-pressure region, is wind speed.

In the Bay of Bengal, there was one such depression/cyclone (henceforth “depression”) in January, two in July, one in August, and now one again in September. Their impact during the June-September monsoon season can be seen from the fact that Odisha is one of the few regions that has a surplus this monsoon. Moreover, the general path of these depressions towards north-western India is also a region that has received normal rain. To be sure, rain brought about by such systems is generally intense. This can be seen from the surplus accumulated in eastern India in the past week, which is more than 60% of the 1971-2020 average (considered the Long Period Average for tracking rain’s performance) for the week ending September 25.