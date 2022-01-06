Weekend lockdown plot to stop Mekedatu project implementation: Cong

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government’s decision to impose a weekend lockdown and ban public rallies due to the surge in Covid-19 cases was a conspiracy to stop the party from taking out a protest rally demanding the Mekedatu drinking water project.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, reacting to a protest ban issued on Tuesday night, said the Sunday (January 9) march would not be cancelled. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a series of rallies, but the BJP government in Karnataka wants us not to conduct a walk for water?” he asked.

The march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, a distance of around 179 km, will cover 15 Assembly constituencies before culminating with a public meeting at the Basavanagudi grounds in the state capital.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to stop the protest since the government has no plans to implement the drinking water project. “Their intentions are not visible to anyone. They have no intention to go ahead with the project since they want to expand their political presence in Tamil Nadu. Their state leader Annamalai is holding protests. Can it happen without the blessings of the BJP leadership? Because of this, we are doing this protest to demand water for the people of the state,” said Siddaramaiah.

He added that the government was trying to divert attention from its failure during the first and second waves of Covid-19. “The government didn’t work during the first and the second waves. They couldn’t provide medicines, ambulances, ICUs, Oxygen and other facilities. The experts had warned about the third wave in February. They should have taken the precautions,” he added.

The veteran leader said that Congress would take out the rally without breaking any guidelines issued by the government. “We have taken all the precautionary measures. If required, only DK Shivakumar and I will walk,” he said.

Shivakumar said that he was more concerned about the small business owners, who are getting affected by the BJP’s political games. “What concerns us the most is that hit taken by small businessmen in the state. They are in pain. For the past two years, their condition has been difficult. For their (BJP’s) political gains, because of the grudge they have against us (Congress), they are hurting businessmen, the tourism sector, drivers, street vendors are being targeted. It is as good as them getting murdered, and the government is doing it,” he said.

According to Shivakumar, the party has ordered sanitisers and 100,000 masks for the participants of the padayatra. Also, 100 doctors from the party’s doctors’ cell and 10 mobile health check-up units will be deployed during the 10-day event, he said. Over 4,817 people, mostly party workers, are said to have registered online for the event.

Responding to the Congress, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said that the spread of the virus is happening in front of everyone’s eyes, and he hopes that Congress will take the right steps. “People are watching, and they will make a decision. We didn’t bring out the guidelines because of any ill intention. The virus is spreading in front of our eyes. It is spreading fast. I hope Congress changes its mind looking at the situation now. The Congress has a former chief minister and many leaders who have held important posts. I want to believe that they will take the right steps,” said Sudhakar.

Asked if action will be taken against Congress for violating the Covid guidelines, he said, “the laws will take its course.”

