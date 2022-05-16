Weeklong celebrations marking International Museum Day to begin today

New Delhi: The Union culture ministry is organising activities and programmes themed “Power of Museums” at New Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art from Monday as part of weeklong celebrations linked to the International Museum Day on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the objective of the events is to raise awareness about the role that museums play for cultural exchanges, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace.

An exhibition titled ‘Brasilia and the construction of Modern Brazil’ will be inaugurated on Monday in presence of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday as part of an India-Brazil cultural exchange programme.

On Wednesday, Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate exhibitions on Indian art titled ‘Hastantaran’ and ‘Kshetragya’.

A ‘Night at the Museum’ will be organised for underprivileged children during the extended visiting hours of the museum with 3D projection mapping.

Guided walkthroughs and workshops based on the art of Padma awardee Jamini Roy and Indo-Hungarian artist Amrita Sher-Gil will also organised. The statement said this will form the core of the interdisciplinary programme.

The National Gallery of Modern Art will remain open for extended hours with no entry fee for visitors during the weeklong celebrations.