Uttarkashi, Road connectivity between Uttarkashi and Harsil has been restored after over three weeks of disruption caused by the August five flash floods in Uttarakhand's Dharali. Weeks after Dharali disaster, road connectivity between Uttarkashi-Harsil restored

However, the Gangotri pilgrimage remains halted as parts of the Gangotri national highway near Harsil are still either submerged or damaged. District Magistrate Prashant Arya has instructed the Border Roads Organisation to expedite repairs so the yatra to Gangotri can resume fully.

The BRO is working on a war footing to restore the route for the early resumption of the yatra.

Connectivity between Uttarkashi and Harsil was restored by repairing damaged sections of the road in Limchygad, Dabrani, and Songad. Additionally, electricity, water, and communication lines have been reinstated in Harsil, Dharali, and nearby areas.

Essential supplies continue to be distributed, and the administration remains active, with all relevant government agencies on alert to restore normalcy. The natural disaster on August 5 caused by excessive rainfall in Dharali-Harsil had led to formation of a temporary lake in Harsil submerging a helipad there and badly damaging the road connecting Harsil with the district headquarters. Essential items of daily use and food grains also continue to be distributed in sufficient quantities in the disaster affected areas, officials said. The process will go on till the life of the people becomes normal, they said. The district magistrate has instructed all government agencies, including the PWD, Irrigation, Revenue, Health, Supply, SDRF, NDRF and BRO, to remain active.

