We’ll be world’s content subcontinent: Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday the government is committed to making India the “content subcontinent” of the world.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the inaugural Kashi film festival here on Tuesday, Thakur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have transformed UP. If Mumbai is a city of films, UP will not be left behind. India is a country of story-tellers. It can also be a hub for post production, animation and graphics. We have skilled manpower. We will make India the content subcontinent of the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur drew a parallel between India and Marvel comics and said, “If you come to Kashi, you can see all colours of life. India is a land of story tellers. If you see Marvel comics, its fictitious but in India, people can provide real life stories.”

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in UP in 2022.

Hailing the work carried out by PM Modi is his consitutency of Varanasi, Thakur said: “Kashi has developed highways, airports and ports. PM has also created history by revamping the corridor of Vishwanath dham.”

This, Thakur said, has brought streams of visitors to one of India’s oldest cities.

This will not just boost religious tourism, but also augment local industries, the minister added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON