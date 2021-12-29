Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / We’ll be world’s content subcontinent: Thakur
india news

We’ll be world’s content subcontinent: Thakur

Addressing the closing ceremony of the inaugural Kashi film festival, Anurag Thakur said that PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have transformed the state.
Prominent film personalities inaugurated the Kashi film festival (PIB)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 03:25 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday the government is committed to making India the “content subcontinent” of the world.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the inaugural Kashi film festival here on Tuesday, Thakur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have transformed UP. If Mumbai is a city of films, UP will not be left behind. India is a country of story-tellers. It can also be a hub for post production, animation and graphics. We have skilled manpower. We will make India the content subcontinent of the world.”

Thakur drew a parallel between India and Marvel comics and said, “If you come to Kashi, you can see all colours of life. India is a land of story tellers. If you see Marvel comics, its fictitious but in India, people can provide real life stories.”

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in UP in 2022.

Hailing the work carried out by PM Modi is his consitutency of Varanasi, Thakur said: “Kashi has developed highways, airports and ports. PM has also created history by revamping the corridor of Vishwanath dham.”

This, Thakur said, has brought streams of visitors to one of India’s oldest cities.

This will not just boost religious tourism, but also augment local industries, the minister added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

Topics
anurag thakur uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP