Well-being of senior citizens essential for guiding families, society: Murmu

Emphasising the role of senior citizens as pillars of wisdom and tradition, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called for collective responsibility to ensure the dignity, happiness, and well-being of India's elderly population.

Speaking at the 'Ageing with Dignity' programme hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu underscored the invaluable contribution of senior citizens in shaping society and guiding future generations.

"Senior citizens are a vital link to our past and guides to our future," she said, urging all citizens to remain committed to their welfare and learn from their vast experiences.

"Our senior citizens represent wisdom, prudence, and tradition. We must ensure that their dignity and health are a shared duty," she said.

She appealed to citizens to "honour their presence, value their guidance, and cherish their companionship."

Lauding the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for initiating several measures aimed at ensuring dignity in the lives of the elderly, she appreciated the launch of a dedicated portal for senior citizens, describing it as a "one-stop digital platform" to support their needs.

The president pointed to cultural values that uphold respect for elders, saying, "Respect for parents and elders is embedded in our traditions. In many households, children are happiest with their grandparents. Often, what children won't accept from their parents, they gladly accept when told by a grandparent."

She also acknowledged the emotional and psychological support that elderly family members offer.

"When elders see their families thriving, their physical and mental well-being also improves. They are emotional pillars for their families," she said.

However, Murmu expressed concern over the evolving challenges faced by the elderly.

"With economic growth and modernisation, young people often migrate for jobs, leaving behind elders who crave love and respect. Sometimes, even when parents live with their children, they don't receive the affection and dignity they deserve. Sadly, some people even consider the elderly a burden," she said.

Calling them a "storehouse of knowledge," she highlighted their potential to guide the youth and strengthen the nation's progress.

"Our senior citizens can lead society and the country towards greater prosperity," she said.

Before the programme, Murmu interacted with five senior citizens who shared their life experiences. She praised their role in fostering unity in society through their stories and perspectives.

She also cited several government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for senior citizens, such as the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides up to ₹5 lakh annually for citizens aged 70 and above.

"The health of our elderly is essential for guiding families and society," she noted.

