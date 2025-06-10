New Delhi, Germany has been a reliable partner for Indian students for a long time, and it is not "erratic" or "volatile" but very steady, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said here on Tuesday, while asserting that his country wants the "smartest and the brightest" from India. We're not erratic or volatile, Germany reliable partner for Indian students: Ambassador Ackermann

His comments come in the backdrop of difficulties faced by international students, including from India, on matters related to academic admissions for higher studies in some countries, and student visa procedures.

Interacting with reporters at his residence here, Ackermann said over 50,000 Indian students are currently in Germany pursuing higher studies, and "our experience is that number will rise".

Without naming any country, the German envoy to India also indicated that more Indian students were likely to choose Germany as an academic destination, in view of the issues faced by them currently in the context of other countries.

"In the light of... with student admissions and student visa procedures in some countries, it is maybe a good time to state that Germany is eager and happy to receive Indian students," he said in his opening remarks.

He mentioned multiple times that his country has been a "reliable partner" for Indian students, and even added that "we don't check social media before you come".

"We feel that Germany has been a reliable partner for Indian students for a long, long time. And, will remain so. We are interested in Indian talent, we are interested in Indian brains. We are interested in those Indians who really want to achieve something, and Germany will always be a partner for such people. So, we are not erratic, we are not volatile, we are very, very steady," Ackermann said.

He also underlined that Germany offers first-class education, and those are willing to study hard to achieve it, are "welcome" and can "count on us".

"And, we are eager on having talented young Indians coming to Germany," the envoy added.

German universities and German research institutions have made "extremely good experiences" with students, and it has been seen that the number of Indian students is increasing every year in universities, and universities of applied sciences have also accepted a growing number of Indian students, the ambassador said.

"We are talking about 50,000 plus Indian students in Germany, and our experience is that number will rise. We already now feel that more Indian students.. and that is certainly in the context of difficulty they face in other countries, and that more Indian students are interested to join German universities and German research institutions," the envoy said.

Representatives of various top German universities such as Cologne University, University of Gottingen, Freie Universitaet Berlin, and research institute like the Max Planck Society and Fraunhofer were also present on the occasion.

Later in an interaction with PTI Videos, the envoy said academic cooperation is a key pillar in the India-German bilateral ties.

"We are searching Indian talent, and this is a time where many Indian students who had ideas to go elsewhere, now have second thoughts, and don't get where they really... wanted to go. So, what I am saying is, look at Germany, if you want a first class education, in many, many areas, above all in STEM area, German universities offer a broad range of possibilities, English-taught possibilities, with the clear perspective to join labour market in Germany after that," he said.

"So, we have been a reliable partner for India in the last couple of decades... but what is important for me is to say that we want the smartest, the brightest from India," Ackermann told PTI.

The envoy said the "offer is on the table", there is a clear growing interest.

"Also, we want to encourage every student to individually search for universities, avoiding agents who will offer you a complete package, which sometimes is not a satisfaction," he said.

Katja Lasch, Director, DAAD Regional Office, New Delhi, also interacted with the reporters.

DAAD German Academic Exchange Service is marking its centenary this year, while its India office was set up 65 years ago.

She said "applications to universities" have increased by over 30 per cent in the last couple of months, compared to the last academic year, citing data from DAAD.

Lasch said there are about 425 universities, out of which there are 305 public universities.

Germany has about 400,000 international students and it offers 2,300 study programmes in English language, she added.

And, the country is among the top five destinations for Indian students along with the US, Canada, the UK, Australia.

Ackermann said German education system is "widely a public good", which means most universities don't charge for studies and if they charge, the state-run universities, it's a small fee, compared to fees charged by universities in Anglo-Saxon countries.

"So, its merit-based not money-based approach," he added.

On a query on German visa issues, the envoy said, "There is no backlog anymore . Two years ago, we had a huge backlog.. we changed our system."

Asked about the new citizenship rules by the German government, the ambassador clarified that "the government has not make a U-turn on citizenship, there was a very short way to citizenship within three years, this has been blocked now. Now, it is five years".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.