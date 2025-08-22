New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said "we are strengthening policies" to encourage women's participation in the armed forces and peacekeeping contingents to ensure that they have equal opportunities to "lead and serve". We're strengthening policies to encourage women's participation in armed forces, peacekeeping contingents: Rajnath

Singh said this in his address during an interaction with women officers of 15 countries, alongside India, who are participating in a nearly two-week long United Nations Women Military Officers Course being held here.

Organised by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs from August 18-29 at the Manekshaw Cente, the course aims to build professional capacity of woman military officers for effective participation in multidimensional UN missions, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the participating officers at South Block, Singh said, as the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, India has been a "strong supporter of women's participation and their integration into these missions", and initiatives such as UNWMOC prepares woman officers for complex peacekeeping environments.

“We are strengthening policies to encourage women's participation in our armed forces and peacekeeping contingents, ensuring they have equal opportunities to lead and serve," he said.

"We will continue to work with the UN and troop-contributing countries to advance gender parity, foster inclusive leadership, and create a world where peace is not just sustained but thrives through diversity and equality,” Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

UNWMOC-2025 has brought together participants from Armenia, Congo, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uruguay and Vietnam, alongside 12 Indian woman officers and five interns, making the course a vibrant international platform for training and exchange, it said.

Singh described the presence of officers from 15 countries as a "reflection of a microcosm of the UN and its enduring spirit of unity and cooperation".

"You are the torchbearers of change. Your dedication strengthens not only peacekeeping, but also the very fabric of global security. India stands with you, proud of your contributions, and steadfast in its commitment to support your journey,” he told the officers.

On the vision of the UN to increase the participation of woman officers in peacekeeping missions, Singh said this commitment stems from the recognition that woman peacekeepers are essential to making the missions more effective, inclusive, and sustainable.

“Woman officers bring invaluable perspectives and approaches to peace operations. They are often able to foster deeper trust with local communities, particularly with women and children, whose voices are vital in rebuilding societies torn by conflict," the minister said.

"Their presence has been shown to help prevent sexual violence, improve access to humanitarian assistance and increase gender equality on the ground," he added.

The defence minister also said that woman peacekeepers serve as "powerful role models", inspiring local women and girls to see themselves as active participants in peace and security, adding that India’s own journey in peacekeeping reflects this very belief in the power and potential of woman officers.

Singh also unveiled the UN Journal 2025 - ‘Blue Helmet Odyssey: 75 Years of Indian Peacekeeping’ a platinum jubilee edition, which captures India's legacy, innovations, and future vision in UN peacekeeping.

Reflecting on the blue colour of its helmets, Singh said that like the sky, the UN peacekeepers offer protection and a sense of security, and like the oceans, they build connections across borders and cultures.

The Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers were present during the interaction.

The curriculum of UNWMOC-2025 includes key aspects of modern peacekeeping such as international humanitarian law, refugees and internally displaced people, protection of civilians, conduct and discipline, conflict-related sexual violence and child protection in conflict, the ministry said.

Speakers from the UN, the Ministry of External Affairs, international organisations and Indian Army veterans are addressing the participants, the statement said.

A field demonstration by an infantry battalion nominated for UN will enhance practical understanding, it added.

