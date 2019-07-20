Today in New Delhi, India
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles death of Shiela Dikshit

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee remembered her days in the Parliament with Sheila Dikshit.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
In this file photo dated Oct 23, 2012, then Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit during the launch of convertible rickshaw homes for the homeless rickshaw pullers. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Dikshit passed away at the age of 81, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday expressed deep grief on the demise of senior Congress leader Shiela Dikshit.

Dikshit, former Delhi chief minister, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi.

“Deeply saddened at the passing (away) of Sheila Dikshit Ji. When I became MP, she was the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. She always maintained good relations with me. We will all really miss her,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Remembering her first meeting with Dikshit after she became an MP for the first time, the Trinamool Congress supremo highlighted the cordial relation she shared with her.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:37 IST

