e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

West Bengal lockdown: Complying with Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, metro rail service in the state will resume in graded manner with effect from September 8.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30
West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30(AP)
         

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the lockdown till September 30 in the wake of coronavirus disease outbreak, officials said.

Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said there will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

Complying with Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, Metro rail service in the state will resume in graded manner from September 8.

As of Monday, West Bengal has recorded total 1,59,785 Covid-19 positive cases, so far of which 3,176 people succumbed to the viral contagion, according to the health ministry’s tally. The state has 25,657 active cases and total 1,30,952 people have recovered from the disease.

Due to continued lockdown since March, all government and private establishments, banks, shops and marketplaces remained closed. Essential services, such as medicine shops and milk supply were kept out of the purview of the shutdown. Petrol pumps also remained operational during the day.

Flight services at Kolkata international airport remained suspended, while long-distance trains were rescheduled at Howrah and Sealdah termini.

Ferry services through inland waterways also did not operate on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In