e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lifer who tested positive for Covid-19 flees from custody in West Bengal

Lifer who tested positive for Covid-19 flees from custody in West Bengal

The man had murdered his wife in 2011 and was sentenced for life.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:55 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
On Sunday evening, when he was being taken to Tribeni Covid-19 hospital in Kalimpong, about 100 kilometres (km) from his native village, he managed to flee from the ambulance.
On Sunday evening, when he was being taken to Tribeni Covid-19 hospital in Kalimpong, about 100 kilometres (km) from his native village, he managed to flee from the ambulance. (HT photo for representation )
         

A man (53), sentenced for life and released on parole, fled while being taken to a hospital from a remote place in Darjeeling hills in north Bengal after he had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive.

The man had murdered his wife in 2011 and was sentenced for life.

He was released on parole for a month from Jalpaiguri Central Jail in north Bengal and went home in remote Lodhama village in Darjeeling district almost a week ago.

On Sunday evening, when he was being taken to Tribeni Covid-19 hospital in Kalimpong, about 100 kilometres (km) from his native village, he managed to flee from the ambulance.

There was no security in the ambulance, a jail official said.

“The convict had asked the ambulance driver to stop in a wooded area. It was dark and he fled. A search operation has been launched,” said Subodh Dutta, officer-in-charge of Lodhoma police station.

Even though his family members, including his daughter and elder brother, and some villagers have already been quarantined, he had spent a night with another convict in Darjeeling, who was also released on parole along with him.

“We don’t know how many people he had come in contact with. He tested Covid-19 positive on Friday, but the ambulance arrived on Sunday. He absconded because of lack of security in the ambulance,” said Dutta.

S Poonambalam, district magistrate, of Darjeeling said: “We will take up the matter with the police and trace him.”

Senior officials of Jalpaiguri central jail said that some convicts, who have been released on parole or have completed their jail term, have tested Covid-19 positive after reaching home.

“Many inmates and officials have also tested Covid-19 positive in the overcrowded jail,” said another official.

A convict from Teesta Bazaar, who was released on July 20 after completing a seven-year jail term, also tested Covid-19 positive after reaching home.

Abhishek Tiwari, DM, Jalpaiguri, however, said the district authorities are yet to be intimated about the convict’s escape.

tags
top news
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘His blessings first’: Why Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple is first on PM Modi’s itinerary
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
‘Saddened by three-language formula in NEP 2020’: Tamil Nadu CM
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
SII gets nod for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate’s Phase 2 and 3 human trials
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Bihar CM expresses displeasure at IPS officer’s quarantine order
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
Proud to have such a brother: Priyanka’s emotional Rakhi message for Rahul
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain admits to his role, says report
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Sushant Singh Rajput case probe in right direction: Anil Deshmukh
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In