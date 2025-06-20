Itanagar, In the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the West Bengal Statehood Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, bringing together members of the Bengali and Gorkha communities of Arunachal Pradesh to honour the rich cultural legacy of the eastern state. West Bengal statehood day celebrated in Arunachal Raj Bhavan

According to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the event served as a platform to showcase the traditions, music, and dances of West Bengal while fostering unity through cultural exchange.

Taking part in the celebrations, Governor KT Parnaik congratulated the people of West Bengal and thanked them for their contributions to the development and progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said their dedication and cultural vibrancy have enriched the state's social fabric.

Parnaik also acknowledged the pioneering efforts of institutions like the Ramakrishna Mission, along with the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas in strengthening the education system of Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the Ramakrishna Mission represents the shared values that bind the people of both states.

Highlighting the importance of cultural exchange, the governor remarked that such celebrations provide young students of Arunachal Pradesh a valuable opportunity to learn about the diverse cultures of India.

"When children are exposed to traditions, music, and values of other states, they grow up with greater empathy, understanding, and respect for our nation's unity in diversity," he said.

The event was marked by cultural presentations by students from Nrityangan Dance and Music Academy, Itanagar, a Gorkhali dance by Lhamu Dolma Tamang and others, and local folk dance by students of PM SHRI Arunodaya School, Itanagar, traditional Bengali duet folk dance by Techi Ajum of VKV, Itanagar and Tarh Dai of KV, Itanagar.

As a part of the event, the message of West Bengal governor Dr CV Ananda Bose was read out.

Later, the governor hosted high tea for the participants and interacted with the members of the Bengali and Gorkha communities, praising their efforts to preserve and promote their cultural heritage in their adopted home.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.