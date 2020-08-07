West Bengal to introduce Covid management system to solve concerns of patient’s family

kolkata

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:03 IST

The family members of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient admitted to a hospital in West Bengal can now get regular updates about their kin’s wellness by just a click.

The facility is being made available following the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s plan to launch a mechanism called Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) in a day or two that will enable family members to keep a regular tab on vital health parameters of a Covid-19 patient such as oxygen saturation, pulse rate, blood pressure, among others, from a remote location.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the CPMS is operational, but now only government officials can check the condition of Covid-19 patients, as it requires a password. Soon, it would be put out in the public domain, he added.

“At present, the CPMS is password-protected and can’t be accessed. But in a day or two, the public will have access to it. I have not seen such a system in any other state or even at the Centre,” he told media persons.

There were 1,144 Covid-19 critical patients admitted to both state-run and private hospitals in Bengal until Thursday. While 1,043, 1,946 Covid-19 patients have moderate and mild symptoms, respectively. Of the 1,946 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, 1,134 have been found to be asymptomatic.

“The user-friendly CPMS will provide all the information about 4,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to state-run and private hospitals in a jiffy. We will be able to provide updated details about a Covid-19 patient’s oxygen saturation level, pulse rate, blood pressure, etc; with just a click,” the chief secretary said.

Several hospitals in Bengal have drawn flak from Covid-19 patients’ family members, who have alleged that they have been not getting any information about their kin undergoing treatment.

At least 96 doctors are working 24x7 to maintain the CPMS, including providing telemedicine to Covid-19 patients.

“All hospitals have been directed to upload data related to admission, treatment, discharge, and death of a Covid-19 patient on the CPMS, including the early warning score and basic health parameters,” said a health department official.