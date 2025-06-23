Chandigarh, The Indian Army's Western Command has strengthened strategic collaborations with two premier institutions IIT Ropar and IIT Kanpur to foster joint research, innovation and indigenization for national defence applications. Western Command signs MoUs with IIT Ropar and IIT Kanpur to deepen defence-academia collaboration

Earlier on February 25, the Technology Business Incubator Foundation as part of IIT Ropar's 16th Foundation Day hosted Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, and other senior officers at a startup and innovation showcase.

The delegation, including Major General Ajay Mahajan, Major General Sunil Rampal, Brigadier Yogesh Kaura and Colonel Dinesh, was briefed on emerging defence-focused technologies by TBIF Director Dr Atharva Poundarik and IIT Ropar's Professor of Practice Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal .

The event featured ground-breaking innovations such as UAV systems, First-Person View drones using VR, drone forensics, electronic warfare solutions and tactical infrastructure technologies, said an official statement issued here on Monday.

"The visit culminated in the signing of a landmark MoU between IIT Ropar and Western Command, establishing a structured framework for continued engagement in defence R&D and field-ready innovation," the statement said.

Building on this momentum, IIT Kanpur on June 20 signed an MoU with the Western Command, reaffirming the Army's commitment to tapping into India's academic potential, it said.

The MoU was signed by IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal and Lieutenant General Katiyar in the presence of senior faculty and military leadership.

The collaboration spans multiple disciplines, including engineering, physical sciences, biomedical sciences and cybersecurity.

A detailed tour of IIT Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre and Centers of Excellence showcased innovations in smart systems, UAVs and real-time surveillance, led by startups like TerrAqua UAV Solutions, Maraal Aerospace and Xterra Robotics.

The discussions with leading researchers, according to the statement, reflected a shared vision: accelerating indigenous defence technologies through sustained collaboration.

These engagements signify a progressive roadmap for academic-military partnerships, blending intellectual capital with operational needs to address national security challenges.

These coordinated efforts mark a new chapter in Army-academia synergy, transforming India's defence innovation ecosystem and reinforcing the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing indigenous, mission-ready technologies, it said.

