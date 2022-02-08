Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Western disturbance likely to cause rain, thunderstorms in northwest India

Snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad while isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
(AFP/Representative photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of northwest India on Wednesday due to a western disturbance, which will affect the western Himalayan region from Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh. Isolated rainfall is likely in east Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on February 9. Isolated hailstorms are expected in west Uttar Pradesh on the same day. Scattered rainfall is likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Odisha on February 9 and 10.

Dense fog is likely in isolated parts in the night and morning hours in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Odisha this week.

Cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter.

