Home / India News / Wet spell likely to weaken soon, mercury to plunge across northwest India
india news

Wet spell likely to weaken soon, mercury to plunge across northwest India

Light isolated rainfall was likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Scattered rainfall was expected in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday
A thick layer of fog at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi during the weekend. (ANI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 08:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The wet spell in northwest India is likely to reduce from Tuesday and minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius after two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation was lying over north Haryana and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. A fresh western disturbance as a trough was also affecting the region. A trough (line of low pressure) was running from the northeast Rajasthan to Vidarbha across west Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall was very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and in Uttarakhand till Wednesday.

Light isolated rainfall was likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Scattered rainfall was expected in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm were also likely in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall was very likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal till Thursday.

The IMD said minimum temperatures were 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal in parts of northwest, central India and east India. No significant change was likely in most parts of northwest India and Gujarat during the next two days. A fall by 3-5 degrees C was expected thereafter.

