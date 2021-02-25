IND USA
A view of the Vistadome coach.(Image via Twitter)
india news

What are Railways' new Vistadome coaches? All you need to know

Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST

With an aim to make the train experience comforting, German- made Vistadome Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) railway coaches were introduced in India last year. Indian Railways' Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has also cleared the Vistadome tourist coaches which are expected to be rolled out soon. The coaches will be part of those trains which pass through tourist locations where the passengers can indulge in sightseeing. So far, some of the routes where these coaches are installed by the Indian Railways are Dadar and Madgaon, Araku Valley, Kashmir Valley, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

The ministry of railways tweeted about the Vistadome coaches along with a video, saying, “Take a tour of Vistadome Coach!!! Vistadome Coaches have enriched travel experiences of many travellers. Enjoy the ride in Vistadome coaches & make your travel experience a memorable one.”

Here are the feature of the Vistadome coaches according to a statement issued by the ministry of railways:

1. Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.

2. The coaches will also be equipped with a Wi-Fi-based passenger information system.

3. A mobile charging socket will be provided for each passenger in the coaches below the seat armrest.

4. An entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and speakers will also be there.

5. The coaches will have wider entrance doors for persons with disabilities, or those on wheelchairs.

6. The coaches will also have automatic sliding doors at the compartment's entry on both sides.

7. The coaches will be connected with GPS-based Public Address-cum Passenger Information System (PAPIS), sunk-in type LED destination board, stainless steel multi-tier luggage racks outside the passenger area, mini pantry to provide refreshments to the passengers, service area consisting of a hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and washbasin.

8. The coaches will also be equipped with a CCTV system for onboard surveillance.

9. The coaches will have FRP modular toilets with pressurised flushing systems, bio tanks and automatic fire detection with an alarm system.

