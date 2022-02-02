What did the Budget miss out on? Analysts talk about its loopholes

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget vows to ramp up capital expenditure to spur growth, but some analysts are pointing to its weaknesses - from welfare cuts, to only a marginal increase in healthcare allocation despite the impact of the pandemic, to shrunken subsidies.

On the spending front, the budget cranked up capital expenditure outlay by a record 35% at ₹7.9 lakh crore. The government has adopted what many call the classic economic mantra, which says investments trigger growth.

The budget, despite focusing sharply on supply-side economics, was short on welfare, some analysts say. It skipped direct measures to bring relief to the middle-class and the poor, as millions struggle to regain incomes lost due to pandemic-related job losses.

There was no increase in social pensions or cash transfers to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme to offset a rise in prices.

The budget significantly cut food subsidy by ₹79,000 crore, while fertiliser subsidy has been cut by ₹34,900 crore.

Also Read: On digital currency, PM Modi explains what it’ll mean for economy

The budget’s outlay on health, at around ₹86,201 crore, is just 0.2% higher, year-on-year. There was no major announcement for the health sector.

As a share of the total budget, outlay for the health ministry is set to decline from 2.3% in 2021-22 to 2.2% in 2022-23, budget documents show. If one takes into account the overall social-sector spending, including education, pensions and rural sectors among others, outlays have declined to 6.1% of total budgetary allocation from 6.5% in the current fiscal year.

“The spending on infrastructure has gone up, but the problem is, it is quite capital intensive. That’s where the labour problem comes in because ultimately, job creation is the main issue,” said economist Gurbachan Singh, a visiting faculty at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi centre.

Capital-intensive spending refers to investment on hard infrastructure, such as ports and railways, and on capital goods such as machinery. Such investment is critical for growth, but it raises the capital-output ratio and creates jobs-saving automation. Singh said for large-scale job creation, investment needs to be labour intensive.

In a major boost to the states’ finances, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 50-year interest-free loan of ₹1 lakh crore to the states. This, again, will enable states to spend on capital investments, especially on infrastructure, under the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan during 2022-23.

“Sometimes, the overall numbers are misleading. Apart from this extra ₹1 lakh crore as interest-free loans to the states, and except for railways, roads and telecom, there’s not much for other sectors. So, at my level, I don’t think there is a massive boost to spending,” said M. Govinda Rao, a public finance expert who served as a member of the 14th Finance Commission.

A reason for Rao’s conservative estimate is that spending under centrally sponsored schemes such as Har Nal Jal and PM Awas Yojana are counted as revenue expenditure and not capital expenditure because they are grants. The Union Budget allocated ₹60,000 crore for tapped water coverage to 30.8 million households in 2022-23. It also allocated ₹48,000 crore to build eight million houses for the urban and rural poor.

“These are grants, which are not taken to be capital expenditure,” said Rao.

Rao lauded the move to allow states to borrow ₹1 lakh crore for capital expenditure. “You see, 60% of public spending is done by states, while the central government’s share is 40%.”

The borrowing limit of ₹1 lakh crore in long-term interest-free loans will add nothing to the Centre’s fiscal deficit, but show up as budget shortfall of the borrowing states.

Singh of ISI, Delhi, said even in giving credit guarantees under the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the government is “giving to the larger corporates who can operate on larger scale and so, the job creation part can get affected”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON