‘What if man marries another man…': asks Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Speaking at the occasion, the Bihar Chief Minister said," In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt."
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 25, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Criticizing the dowry system, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that there is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl else what will happen to childbirth if a "man marries to another man".

Kumar's remarks came during the inauguration of a newly constructed girls' hostel in Patna on Tuesday.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said," In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt. But today, girls are in every field be it medical or engineering. A lot of initiatives have been taken for women's empowerment. We imposed prohibition. We started a campaign against the dowry system and child marriage."

"There is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl. If you will get married then only children will be born. What will happen to childbirth if a man gets married to another man? I have already said that I would attend a marriage only if it was declared that dowry was not taken," he added. 

