What is Katchatheevu island, and why is the Opposition pushing PM Modi to bring it up in Sri Lanka?

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Sri Lanka, the Katchatheevu island issue has once again taken centre stage, with Opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, pressing the government to address it. Katchatheevu was ceded by India to Sri Lanka by way of agreements in 1974 and 1976.((Divya Chandrababu/HT Photo))

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday, calling for the retrieval of the island that was handed over to Sri Lanka through agreements signed in 1974 and 1976.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said the Katchatheevu island matter has become a serious concern for Indian citizens and fishermen, adding that PM Modi “should raise this issue firmly”.

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution on April 2, seeking the retrieval of the island to safeguard the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen operating in the Palk Bay region.

The decades-old dispute resurfaced after Modi last year tweeted that the Congress “callously gave away” Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in the 1970s, sparking fresh political debate. External affairs minister S Jaishankar also commented during a press briefing, saying the issue had been “hidden too long from the gaze of the public”.

The small island, used by fishermen to dry nets, rest, and pray, has long been at the heart of livelihood concerns in Tamil Nadu. Leaders such as J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi had previously raised the matter with the central government, arguing that ceding Katchatheevu undermined the rights of Indian fishermen in surrounding waters.

What is the story behind Katchatheevu?

Katchatheevu, a small island once administered by the British during the colonial period, was historically owned by the Raja of Ramnad (now Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu) and later became part of the Madras Presidency. By the 1920s, both India and Sri Lanka claimed the island for fishing rights, and the dispute remained unresolved for decades even after both countries gained independence in the 1940s.

According to a Sri Lankan Guardian report dated April 2, 2024, “The dispute was formally raised by (Sri Lankan) Prime Minister Dudley Senanayake on his official visit to India in December 1968 who discussed it with the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and formally stated his position that there was no question as such of sovereignty over Kachchativu (Katchatheevu) inasmuch it was part of Sri Lanka’s territory. This became a major issue with India in view of its own claims to it supported by that of the Rajah of Ramnad.”

Efforts to resolve the issue intensified over the next six years. The Indian ministry of external affairs led the negotiations with support from naval hydrographers.

Agreements between India- Sri Lanka

In June 1974, Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Sirimavo Bandaranaike signed the Agreement between Sri Lanka and India on the Boundary in Historic Waters between the two Countries and Related Matters of 1974, marking the official demarcation of the maritime boundary from the Palk Strait to Adam’s Bridge.

A joint statement on June 28, 1974, said a boundary was defined “in conformity with the historical evidence, legal international principles and precedents,” and noted that “this boundary falls one mile off the west coast of the uninhabited” Katchatheevu.

Article 4 of the agreement clarified that each country would exercise sovereignty and exclusive jurisdiction over the waters, islands, and subsoil on their respective sides of the boundary. Katchatheevu was confirmed as falling within Sri Lankan waters.

An additional provision stated, “Indian fishermen and pilgrims would enjoy access to the island as before and would not be required by Sri Lanka to obtain travel documents or visas for these purposes.”

A follow-up agreement in 1976 — the Agreement between India and Sri Lanka on the Maritime Boundary Between the Two Countries in the Gulf of Mannar and the Bay of Bengal and Related Matters — further cemented the maritime arrangements.

(With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis)