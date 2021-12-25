What PM Modi announced during his address to nation. Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation for 14 minutes and 21 seconds. While speculations were rife regarding a possibility for lockdown amid consistent rise in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, PM Modi instead made three announcements regarding the vaccination for citizens.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi applauded the healthcare and frontline workers of the country for their fight in the ongoing pandemic. He also said that more than 61 per cent of India's adult population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while around 90% of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine shots.

He added that on the occasion of former Prime Minister of India Atal Vihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary and Christmas, he decided to make the announcements on December 25.

Here's a list of the announcements PM Modi made during his address:

India will start Covid-19 vaccination for people between 15 and 18 years rom January 3, 2022 onwards. For the precaution of healthcare and frontline workers, the Indian government will start ‘precaution dose’ (booster dose) against Covid-19 for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022 onwards. Citizens who are aged above 60 and have co-morbidities will now have the option of getting administered with the ‘precaution dose’ as well. These people can start getting jabbed with their booster doses from January 10 on the “advice of their doctor.” PM Modi also cautioned the citizens of the country against Omicron, highlighting that the Covid-19 pandemic is still “not over.” However, he asked people not to panic and take precautions and follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and washing hands in order to keep themselves safe. PM Modi said that the experience in the fight of the Covid-19 pandemic till now has shown that the biggest weapon against it is adhering to all Covid-19 norms, and the second weapon is vaccination. The Prime Minister further stated that India has crossed its target of administering 141 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, and it's all because of the “collective effort and will” of the citizens of the nation.