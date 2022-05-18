What President Ram Nath Kovind said about Usain Bolt | Video

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday hailed 'the world’s fastest man' - Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt - during his visit to the Caribbean island nation and spoke about his achievements in the field athletics. The president also mentioned cricket icons Chris Gayle, George Headley and Michael Holding in his speech at the state banquet hosted by Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica.

"Jamaica has a very special place in India. More than 175 years ago, a ship carrying about 200 Indians landed in Jamaica. Since then, Indians from all walks of life have been coming to this beautiful country, making it their home," president Kovind was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Cricket icons like Chris Gayle, George Headley, Michael Holding are admired by generations of Indian cricket lovers. Cricket binds our geographically distant nations very closely. Greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers," he added.

The president mentioned the importance of sports in India-Jamaica relations earlier in the day as well while addressing the Jamaican parliament. "Jamaica has welcomed Indians with open arms and given them dignity and respect. As a result, not just politics; but business, music, sports, dress, and food have all witnessed rich Indian presence," he said.

President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica. Upon his arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, he received a warm welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora. It is the first-ever visit by an Indian president to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, union minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and secretary-level officers.