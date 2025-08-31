Thiruvananthapuram, As Onam is round the corner, people of Kerala are now busy purchasing new clothes to gift to their dear ones during the auspicious "Thiruvonam" day. When Travancore queen gifted 'Onakkodi' to European Diwan two centuries ago

Records of history suggest that the practice of gifting "onakkodi" was prevalent among the people of the erstwhile Travancore even centuries ago.

According to a historical document, a queen of Travancore had gifted an "onakkodi' to a British Resident over two centuries ago and requested him to accept it as a "prasadam' of Lord Sree Padmanabha, the titular deity of Travancore royals.

Rani Gouri Lakshmi Bai, who ruled the princely state from 1810-1812 as a queen and then as a Regent till her death in 1815, was the one who gifted new clothes to Colonel John Munro, the then British Resident, as a mark of Onam celebration.

Munro was also the first European Diwan of Travancore. He initiated the modernisation of the administration in the princely state.

Two separate letters sent by Queen Lakshmi Bai to Colonel Munro and his wife, while gifting them "onakkodi", can be found in the "Kerala Society Papers", a compilation of rare historical documents and royal decrees published by the state government.

In the letter sent in the year 1812, the queen pointed out that "Thiruvonam", the most auspicious day in the 10-day-long Onam festivities, was also the "Thirunaal" of Lord Padmanabha.

She pointed out in the letter that there had been a customary practice of gifting "onakkodi" to loved ones on the occasion of "Thiruvonam" day in the Malayalam month of Chingam, as both Onam and the "Thirunal" of Lord Padmanabha fall on the same day.

The queen also said that it was given with utmost "love and affection".

"Therefore, I am sending the Onakkodi to Colonel, who is like a brother to me, your wife and children. I hope you may graciously accept my gift and make my heart happy," Lakshmi Bai said in the letter dated Chingam 11 in the 988th year of Malayalam calender.

In a letter sent to Munro's wife dated on the same day, the queen said her mind had been upset for some days learning about the health issues of the foreign woman and her children.

Lakshmi Bai, the mother of visionary king Swathi Thirunal, also said that she prayed to Lord Padmanabha for the speedy recovery of the Diwan's family from illness.

In the letter, she requested Colonel Munro's wife to update her about their health status and accept the "onakkodi" as part of the traditional practice.

Historian T P Sankarankutty Nair said the Thiruonam day in the Malayalam month of Chingam is very special to Travancore royals, as the "Thirunaal" of the Lord also falls on the same day as per the belief.

Gift exchange, including the presentation of new clothes in connection with the Onam ceremony, had been a practice prevalent among the royals here for centuries, and there was evidence for it since the 1800s, he said.

"There were also records which showed that Colonel Munro presented Onakkodi to the queen also as a return gift. That means the practice had been part of traditional custom those days," Sankarankutty told PTI.

A former Head of the Department of History, University of Kerala, he said Onam had been celebrated across South India once, but in the course of time it was confined to just Kerala.

There were records that rulers of other kingdoms visited Travancore during Onam days and presented their gifts to Lord Padmanabha and the then rulers here, he said.

"In the history of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, there were references about the gifting of a precious crown to Lord Padmanabha by a Vijayanagara king during a Thiruvonam day," the historian said.

'A Forgotten Empire ', a book written by Robert Sewell, had references about the Onam celebrations in the Vijayanagar Empire centuries ago, he pointed out.

Nair further said the age-old practice of the members of the Kani tribe, living in the foothills of the Agasthyarkoodam forests, presenting "thirumulkazhcha" to the Travancore royal family during the Onam season still continues. Their offerings used to comprise honey, forest products, and their handmade articles.

"The royal family would give them 'Onakkodi' in exchange. They travel all the way to the city from the deep forests just to keep alive the traditional practice," Nair said.

Besides the tribals, members of many other prominent communities also used to present Onam gifts to royal family members, even though the monarchy is a thing of the past, he added.

According to folklore, Onam is a festival connected with the return of the mythical demon king Mahabali under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality.

Legend has it that, envious of his popularity, the Devas sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day.

