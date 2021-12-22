When will govt allow Covid vaccine booster shots, asks Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday pointed out that a majority of Indians remain unvaccinated and questioned when will the government allow booster shots amid a growing concern over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In a tweet, Gandhi shared a graphic, according to which, only 42% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Monday urged the Centre to allow booster doses.

During the Parliament’s Winter Session, which concluded on Wednesday, lawmakers also argued in favour of booster shots.

Trinamool Congress member Kakoli Ghosh Dastida said, “Why should our not elderly be given the booster dose?”

Telangana Desam Party’s Jayadev Galla stressed the need to take quick decisions on booster doses for the full-vaccinated and to vaccinate those below 18.

As of Wednesday, 170 Omicron cases have been detected in the country.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Monday that over 50% of the eligible population has been double vaccinated. “...88% of the first dose and 58% of the second dose have been given...”

The Centre said vaccinating the adult population with both doses will be its first priority ahead of booster doses.

Some experts believe India should have started booster doses by now at least for vulnerable populations and healthcare workers. “Research in Israel, Canada and the US has shown immunity is 20% to 50% after six months of vaccination. So, there is no question that boosters are important,” said pulmonologist G C Khilnani.